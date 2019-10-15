|
|
Gladys Eileen Farley
Canton - Gladys Eileen Farley, 92, of Canton passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born January 7, 1927 in Brilliant, Ohio to the late Harry and Gladys (Bell) Cox. She was raised in Duncan Falls, Ohio and graduated from Philo High School.
Eileen loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.
Eileen enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends, playing the piano, Western Style Square Dancing, quilting, crocheting, canning, sewing, playing cards and giving her time to causes that mattered to her, including crocheting hats for newborn babies at Aultman Hospital.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward A. Farley in 2011; brother, Clinton (Bud) Cox in 1998.
Eileen is survived by her four children, Ray (Silvia) Farley, Steve (Jan) Farley, Susan Farley and Kathy (Jeff) White; grandchildren, Jon (Tisha) Farley, Dan (Siobhan) Farley, Adam (Amy) Farley, Ross (Celia) Farley, Sam (Natalia) Farley, Joe Farley, Katie, Shengle and Drew Shengle, Jacob White and Lauren White; eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am with Pastor Robert Moffitt officiating. Entombment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Canton Calvary Mission at www.cantoncalvarymisson.net
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019