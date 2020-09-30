Gladys M. Allwood
Zanesville - Gladys M. Allwood, 96 of Zanesville, died 6:57 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center. She was born Friday, August 8, 1924, in Zanesville, the daughter of Fred Markert and Anna (Kroskoupf) Markert and married Robert Lee Allwood.
Gladys worked for the S.S. Kresge Company and Kmart Department Store for many years retiring in 2006, following many years of service. She enjoyed going to Wheeling Downs and bowling and she loved her dogs and spending time with them.
Gladys is survived by one son: Greg (Becky) Allwood of Zanesville; four grandchildren: Jason Allwood, Jeremy (Wendy) Allwood, Jennifer (Tim Coakley) Allwood and Justin (Candice Amos) Allwood; several great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Allwood; one son: Robert D. Allwood; one great-great grandson: Evan Ashcraft and several brothers and sisters.
Gladys' family would like to thank the staff of Willow Haven Care Center for the attention and care they gave to her during her stay. In accordance with Gladys' wishes there will be no services. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com