1/1
Gladys M. Allwood
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys M. Allwood

Zanesville - Gladys M. Allwood, 96 of Zanesville, died 6:57 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center. She was born Friday, August 8, 1924, in Zanesville, the daughter of Fred Markert and Anna (Kroskoupf) Markert and married Robert Lee Allwood.

Gladys worked for the S.S. Kresge Company and Kmart Department Store for many years retiring in 2006, following many years of service. She enjoyed going to Wheeling Downs and bowling and she loved her dogs and spending time with them.

Gladys is survived by one son: Greg (Becky) Allwood of Zanesville; four grandchildren: Jason Allwood, Jeremy (Wendy) Allwood, Jennifer (Tim Coakley) Allwood and Justin (Candice Amos) Allwood; several great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Allwood; one son: Robert D. Allwood; one great-great grandson: Evan Ashcraft and several brothers and sisters.

Gladys' family would like to thank the staff of Willow Haven Care Center for the attention and care they gave to her during her stay. In accordance with Gladys' wishes there will be no services. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved