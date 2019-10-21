|
|
Gladys Small
Frazeysburg - Gladys L. Small, 88, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at her home.
Born August 11, 1931 in Newark, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Davis) Gleckler. Gladys retired in 2011 from D & K Manufacturing of Frazeysburg where she was a press operator. She loved working on her farm and enjoyed crocheting. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Gary (Cassie) Henderson of Thornville, Ohio and David (Chris) Small of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Gloria (Jeff) Mills of Toboso, Ohio; one step-son, Randy (Teresa) Small of Newark; two step-daughters, Edna (Buck) Payton of Port Charlotte, Florida and Debra Small of Westerville, Ohio; a special friend and adopted son, John Rice of Vanatta, Ohio; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving is one sister, Edna Mae Carver of Serento, Florida; a daughter in-law, Donna Keaser of St. Louisville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Small, whom she married May 29, 1962 and who died September 19, 1989; a son, Roy Keaser; three brothers, Charles, Paul and Orie Gleckler; three sisters, Eva Reynolds, Ethel Saunders and Marsenna Bryant and a brother in-law, Don Carver.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Wilson Cemetery, 4254 Marion Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019