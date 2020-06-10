Glen A. HurseyGLENFORD - Glen A. Hursey, 89, of Glenford, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio.Glen was born September 20, 1930 in Glenford, Ohio to the late Donnard and Helen Mechling Hursey. He was a 1952-1954 Korean Army veteran, where he served in the Quarter Master Corp, being honorably discharged as 2nd Lieutenant.Glen graduated from Glenford High School in 1948. He was a 3 time All-Ohio Basketball Player (1946, 1947, 1948). He played in the Sweet Sixteen- Ohio Basketball and Ohio Baseball Tournaments 3 out of 4 years in high school. Glen went on to Ohio University where he played both baseball and basketball and was 1st Team All Team Mid-American his junior and senior years. He played in the Ohio-Kentucky Seniors All-Star Basketball games in 1948. These games were played at Bowling Green-Western Kentucky U and at Middletown, Ohio. He is still the 22nd leading scorer in the State of Ohio Basketball with a total of 2,341 points in his high school career. He was 2 Time All Ohio in College Basketball as well as All-Mid American Conference during his junior and senior years at OU.After graduating from Ohio University in 1952, Glen refereed football and basketball for 25 years, and was selected to officiate in the State Basketball Tournament ten years, four of them in the finals. He also officiated College Basketball and Football. He worked as many as 18 district games in the same year, Southern, Eastern, and Central Districts. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Official's Hall of Fame in 1990, the Sheridan High School Athletic Hall of Fame August 30, 2002, the Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame on April 26, 2003, and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on May 10, 2007 (The 2nd Class). Glen served as the Muskingum Valley League Commissioner for 20 years. (1983-2003).Glen was awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award on November 11, 2002 by the Ohio Education Service Center Association and awarded the "Outstanding Teacher Award" at the Glenford-Hopewell Alumni Association Benefit on May 24, 2003. He was inducted into Sheridan High School Astra Hall of Excellence on November 10, 2003. On December 10, 2004, the new Sheridan High School Gym was named the "Glen A. Hursey Gymnasium".Glen taught 6th grade at Thornville Elementary before going to Glenford where he taught 7th and 8th grade math. In the early 1960's, he became Principal at Glenford where he served for the next 22 years, retiring in 1983. He was the first Junior High Principal in Sheridan School District. Glen started the Sheridan Jr. High football program at Glenford, (Sheridan Jr. High) in the early 1960's with the school board's blessing.Glen worked for 7 years in the Perry County Court System under Judges Tague, Taylor and Flautt (1983-1990). He also worked for Tri-County Implement for five years. He served five times as President of Glenford Lions Club and was Charter President June 1962. He was selected "Lion of the Year" three times. He helped organize the Glenford Steam Show and later the tractor pulls. He was charter member of Glenford Shelly Park Board (1957) and served as president several years. He was a member of Perry County Farm Bureau, Perry County Retired Teachers Association, and Mt. Perry United Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and clerk of sessions for several years. Glen served on the Glenford Fire Department for 25 years and served as chairman of the Fish Fries in the later years. He also served on the Hopewell Township Zoning Board, serving as zoning inspector for three years, and on the Glenford Water System Board, beginning in 1997. Glen served as Director of the Commodore Bank from 1979-2017 and also served as Chairman of the Board for 12 years (2000-2012). He served on the Highland Cemetery Board for many years. In his spare time, Glen enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and watching the grandkids at sporting events.Glen is survived by his son, Gary (Connie) Hursey of Zanesville; three grandchildren, Ty (Denita) Hursey of Norwich, Ross (Kelsey) Hursey and Logan (Aaron) Bates all of Zanesville; four great-grandchildren, Easton, Jolene, Hayden and Rhett; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Hursey (2017); a son, Steven Hursey (2014); and a sister, Carol Uffner (2020).Private services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Mt. Perry Presbyterian Church with Jared Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Perry Cemetery with Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58 providing military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Hursey Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Sheridan High School, 8725 Sheridan Rd. NW, Thornville, Ohio 43076.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.