Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Pyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen E. Pyles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen E. Pyles Obituary
Glen E. Pyles

Zanesville - Glen E. Pyles, 65, of Zanesville, died Friday, March 6, 2020.He was born September 21, 1954 a son of the late Kenneth A. and Carolyn Carr Pyles

Surviving are a Loving Companion of 24 years, Mary Estep; two daughters, Kelly and Stephanie, several grandchildren; a sister, Karen (David) Bender, a brother, Jeffery A. Pyles.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral service that will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March11, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. He will be laid to rest at Crooksville Cemetery, Crooksville.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook or call our professional and caring staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now