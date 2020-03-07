|
Glen E. Pyles
Zanesville - Glen E. Pyles, 65, of Zanesville, died Friday, March 6, 2020.He was born September 21, 1954 a son of the late Kenneth A. and Carolyn Carr Pyles
Surviving are a Loving Companion of 24 years, Mary Estep; two daughters, Kelly and Stephanie, several grandchildren; a sister, Karen (David) Bender, a brother, Jeffery A. Pyles.
Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral service that will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March11, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. He will be laid to rest at Crooksville Cemetery, Crooksville.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020