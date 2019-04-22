Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Glen Starcher
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Starcher


DRESDEN - Glen E. Starcher, 80, of New Concord, Ohio died Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at his home.

Born September 5, 1938 in Clinton, Ohio he was a son of the late Harley and Helen (Matheny) Starcher. Mr. Starcher proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of the VFW of Cambridge. Glen enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting and bird watching.

Surviving are four sons, Thomas Starcher, Richard (Jodi) Starcher and Robert (Jennifer) Starcher all of New Concord and Jamie (Stephanie) O'Connell of Cambridge; two daughters, Patricia Starcher of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Pamela Starcher of Wintersville, Ohio; twenty-four grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Ralph (Yvonne) Starcher of New Concord; two sisters, June (John) McCort of Adamsville and Janice Bishop of New Concord and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Jo Ann (St. Clair) Starcher whom he married April 18, 1964 and who died June 3, 2011; a son, Glen Starcher; two brothers, Dick Matheny and Leonard Starcher and three sisters, Irene Starcher, Betty Janeczek and Lois Norsworthy.

Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home with Glen's nephew, Mr. Jim Matheny officiating. Burial will be in Adamsville Baptist Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 22, 2019
