Glenn A. HammerZanesville - Glenn A. Hammer II, 49 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room.Glenn was born in Zanesville on August 24, 1971. He is the son of Carol (Harlan) Hammer of Zanesville and the late Glenn E. Hammer. He previously worked as the finance manager for Dutro Auto South, he was the owner of H&H Auto, he worked for several auto shops as a mechanic and wrecker operator, and he was the owner and operator of New and Not Retail located in the Colony Square Mall.Glenn was well known for his many accomplishments, talents, and hobbies. He was an avid bowler at Maysville All Star Lanes, where he bowled from an early age, and traveled to many bowling tournaments over the years. He was a graduate of Maysville High School, Class of '89, where he participated in track, wrestling, football, band, and powerlifting. After graduating, he pursued his love of music as a drummer in several bands. Glenn could often be found anywhere there was a square body Chevy or a dirt track car, many remember watching him at Midway Speedway in the 350H car. His affinity for all things mechanical kept him close to cars most of his life, from fixing them to building them and teaching many young people how to work on them in his 'shop out on the hill'. He loved all animals but held a special place in his heart for dogs, and often said he liked dogs more than people.In addition to his mother, Glenn is survived by his wife, Jessica (Toki) Hammer, whom he married December 18, 2017; his children, Robert (Brittany) Hammer, Michael (Amanda) Stewart, Jessica Stewart and Randy Merckle III; his grandchildren, Lyonene, Aidan, Matthew, Taylor, Emma and R.J.; and his siblings, Brian Touvell, Cathy (Robert) Lee, and Lorri (Sherman) Goss.In addition to his father, Glenn is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Touvell.Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 11 am Friday. Pastor Paul Wallace will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.