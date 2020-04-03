|
|
Glenn E. Luman
Zanesville - Glenn E. Luman of Nashport, formerly of Roseville, 92, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born July 7, 1927 to the late Raymond and Susie (Johnson) Luman of Roseville. He married the love of his life, Luella Wheeler Luman, on March 6, 1948. He was a hardworking loving husband and father who loved the lord. He attended West Winter Haven Baptist Church and Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville. Glenn served our country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Forest L. Mumford Post 71 of Roseville. He worked for 32 years at Columbia Cement and 23 years at Walmart in Winter Haven, FL.
They had four children: Susan (Dale) Clarkston, Pamuela (Robert) Besser, Steven (Diz) Luman and Robin (Pam) Luman; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother Carl (Wendel) Luman and granddaughter Stacie Clarkston.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE is having private services for the family with Brother Donnie Rowland officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020