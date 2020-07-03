Glenna F. Pfeifer, age 89 of Zanesville, died 7:05 AM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH, after a short illness.
She was born Sunday, March 15, 1931, in Shelby, OH, the daughter of Robert H. Maxwell and Margaret B. (Hutchins) Maxwell. She was married on Saturday, June 16, 1951, to Gerald Pfeifer who preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church & St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mrs. Pfeifer was a homemaker and member of the Rosary - Alter Society, one of the founders of the Zanes and Janes Square Dance Club, and the "Donkey Card Club."
She was a graduate of Lash High school, employed by Essex Wire, Miss Sovell's Gift Shoppe, and One Mane Place. She loved learning and helping others to further their education. She volunteered and was a teacher's aide at Richey Elementary School and Starlight Education Center. Glenna volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and St. Thomas Aquinas Church. She was always thoughtful of others giving to charities, homeless, church, and Christ Table. Most recently helped her daughter-in-law make and donate over 900 masks for the pandemic.
Because she cared so much for her family she chose to be a homemaker, endlessly putting love, support, and care of family above herself. She loved taking care of her mother, family and friends, always cooking delicious meals and desserts for birthdays, holidays, or just get-togethers and was always sending cards or dropping a note to cheer you up or just to say "Hi". She would talk to her family every day, just to listen to both the good and the bad. She was always supportive of thoughts, goals, hobbies, sports, attending in sunny or rainy weather just to cheer us on. She loved to be outdoors hunting rocks and fossils on family trips, camping and picnics at Dillon, Blue Rock, Niagara Falls, trips to Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, She loved to sit and listen to the sound of the ocean, eating her ice cream and watch the sunset, thankful for just one more day. She loved all animals, especially the family dogs, (there were many), horses, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, fish and birds. She loved watching, feeding and identifying birds. She has the most beautiful "English Garden" and pond. She spent many hours working and taking care of the flowers for her "hummers." Glenna had a great appreciation and eye for artistic things, Chihuly glass, Leslie Cope, and paintings and sculptures. She was a square dancer- if there was music on she was dancing. She always encouraged her family to stretch their imagination, and to push themselves to excel, know no boundaries and live life to the fullest. She was the most loving, caring, and dedicated mom & wife. She loved her family, she was our best friend. Even in passing she tried to comfort her family. She is loved and will be missed.
She is survived by three daughters: Linda Pfeifer of Zanesville; Mary A. Pfeifer of Marietta, and Teresa M. and Mike Denny of Columbus; one son: Gerald Richard "Rick" and Shirley Pfeifer of Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to The Muskingum County Animal Shelter, Starlight Education, Veterans or Alzheimer's Research.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1020 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Zanesville. Due to the current health conditions friends are asked to bring personal protective equipment and practice social distancing.
