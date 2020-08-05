Glenna S. Taylor
Columbus - Glenna S. Taylor, 66, of Columbus died at 3:41 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born September 16, 1953, in Zanesville, a daughter of Patricia Bigham Haught and the late Glenn Haught. She worked at Anesthesia Associates and Southeastern Ohio Chiropractic and was a member of Immanuel Church. Glenna loved her two Yorkies, Alivia and Carley, enjoyed the beach, home decorating, HGTV, animals, and puzzles.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Haught; a daughter, Julie (Todd) LeRoy; a son, Jeremy (Susan Harvey) Taylor; a granddaughter, Serenity Harvey; and a brother, Kevin (Sherrie) Haught.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Haught.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, with Pastor Sam Osborn officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 471 East Broad Street #1630, Columbus Ohio 43215.
Due to the Covid-19 requirements, facial masks will be essential and social distancing appreciated.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
