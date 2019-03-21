Services
Glenna Shultz Obituary
Glenna Shultz

Zanesville - Glenna M. (Guss) Shultz, 72, of Zanesville, passed away March 16, 2019 at Willow Haven Care Center.

She was born February 1, 1946 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Marlyn Guss and Ruth Terry Allbritain.

She retired from Brockway Glass. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Muskingum Chapter and member of American Legion Post #29.

She is survived by her husband, Roy W. Shultz; children, Chris (Michelle) Shultz, Devin (Shannon) Shultz, Roy A. (Selina) Shultz, Terri D. (Richard) King, Karen (Jeff) Stoneburner, Debra Shultz; brother, Marlyn Guss Jr.; sisters, Tina Cheek, Michelle Snyder, Tracy Bowling all of Indiana; grandchildren, Shawna King, Kaitlyn King, Zackery Shultz, Joshua Shultz; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step father, Don Allbritain; step-mother, Catherine Nopper Guss; brother, Terry "Dick" Guss.

No services will be observed per Glenna's request. Keep her in your fondest memories.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019
