|
|
Gloria J. Brown
McConnelsville - Gloria J. Brown 87, of McConnelsville passed away at 3:50 a.m. March 22, 2019 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born September 21, 1931 in Muskingum County the daughter of the late Martin Clifford Primmer and Gladys Beavers Primmer. She was a dental assistant and a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and a Candy Striper. She is survived by her children Jill (T.J.) Reed of McConnelsville, Butch (Jane) Brown of McConnelsville, and Brett (Teresa) Brown of McConnelsville; grandchildren Bart (Sheri) Brown,Josh(Lisa) Brown, Seth (Stephanie) Brown,Micah (Daniel) Howdyshell, Blake (Kendra) Brown, Brittany (Shawn) Shannon, Breanna (Josh) Ewing, Courtney Wimer, Chaely (Daniel) Southhall and Carter Reed. Thirty great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Willam Bill Brown who died August 4, 2010, a son Chuck Brown, brothers Donald Primmer and Philip Primmer. At her request a cremation will take place and her ashes will be buried by her husband in Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Malta United Methodist Church. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-hick.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 24, 2019