Gloria J. Osborn
Zanesville - Gloria Jean Osborn 84 of Zanesville passed away Sunday December 1, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born in Corning on February 21, 1935 a daughter of the late Edward and Lavella Sampson Rush. She was a member of Gratiot United Methodist Church and had worked as a nursing assistant at Genesis Good Samaritan Hospital, Willow Haven and Ohio District Council.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Osborn; two sons Jeff (Gemma) Osborn and Rodger (Melody) Osborn; one daughter Kandy (Mark) Zartman; one brother Mike (Mary) Rush and two sisters Rita (Ron) Ortiz and Amy Jo (Dennis) Thurston; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 3 brothers Charles, Richard and Robert Rush.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10am until time of services at 12 noon at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE with her brother Mike Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Forks Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019