Gloria M. Mercer
Zanesville - Gloria Mae Mercer, 83 passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born March 13, 1936 in Muskingum County to the late William T. and Laura Mae Ansel Miller. She was a former cashier at Zakany's and a homemaker.
Gloria is survived by three children: Kris Campbell, William T. "Bill" Mercer and Murrey J. Mercer; a sister Deanna Walls; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son Dale "Butch" Campbell and a brother William T. Miller.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020