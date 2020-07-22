1/
Gloria Sensabaugh
1947 - 2020
Gloria Sensabaugh

Adamsville - Gloria J. Prince Sensabaugh, 73, of Adamsville, Ohio died Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.

Born February 6, 1947 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Castor) Prince and was a graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Gloria retired from the Lear Corporation after 30 years of service and she was a faithful member of Prospect United Methodist Church.

Surviving is a son, Danny (Alana) Sensabaugh of Dresden; three grandchildren, Brittany (Thomas) Harris, Daniel Sensabaugh and Kyle (Kam) Sensabaugh; two great grandchildren, Jaleel Brown and Natasia Conners; a brother, Tom (Debbie) Prince; a brother-in-law, Aaron (Linda) Sensabaugh and special friends, Pat and Dave Wilson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil R. Sensabaugh whom she married November 6, 1965 and who died April 13, 2013.

There will be no public calling hours.

Graveside funeral services will be at 12:30pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Prospect Church Cemetery, 3345 Prospect Church Road, Dresden with Pastor Sharon Williamson officiating.

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Prospect Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
