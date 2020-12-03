Gloria White
Lancaster - Gloria White, 85, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. She was born June 2, 1935 in Salesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herland and Clarice Reynolds.
Gloria graduated from Zanesville High School in 1952 and then attended nursing school. Gloria was a wonderful stay at home mom for many years. Her work life included time at J.C. Penney after which she spent many years as an office assistant with Doctors Cook and Yenchar and Doctors Chase and Castellan all of Lancaster. Gloria loved her work families and finally retired at age 79 and continued to volunteer in the gift shop at Fairfield Medical Center.
Gloria married the love of her life, Paul White, in 1955 and raised three children whom they always put first. Unfortunately, Gloria lost her beloved Paul in 1982 at the young age of 51. Her world was crushed, but being a strong survivor, Gloria pushed forward with the loving support of her family and wonderful friends.
If you knew Gloria, you knew she could be the life a party. Always fun, caring and spirited. She had a twinkle in her eye and a smile that lit up a room. She loved to dance and she loved her Ohio State Buckeyes. When the Buckeyes played, they had her full attention. You did not interrupt. The battle cry 'Go Bucks' and her favorite, 'Stick it in their ear' could be heard down the block. But there was nothing that brought her more joy than being surrounded by her beloved family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She loved them dearly.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband K. Paul White; and great grandchild, Payton Sophia.
Gloria is survived by her loving children, Robbi (Gregory) Scott, Lonnie (Julie) White, Jody (Dr. Carol Chapple ) White; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dustin) Karns, Tamara (Justin) Berger, Amanda (Shayne Julian) White, and Carrie White; great-grandchildren, Riley Karns, Reagan Karns, Taylor Berger, and Bryson Berger; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandpup, Poppy, who she thought 'was almost human'.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery, 351 Coonpath Road NE, Lancaster, on Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and masks will be required. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date when the world rights itself. Arrangements have been made through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.
If lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Naked Dog Project or a charity of your choice
in Gloria's memory. Donations can be sent to Naked Dog Project, 2068 Parklawn Drive, Lewis Center OH 43035 or made online at nakeddogproject.com
Gloria's memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring family and friends.