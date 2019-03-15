|
Goldie Mae (Hostutler) Davy
Zanesville - Goldie Mae (Hostutler) Davy, age 93, went to be with the lord on March 9, 2019. Goldie was born on January 2, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis W. Hostutler and Bertha (Lighthizer) Hostutler, her loving husband George O. Davy and son George L. Davy and brother's Louis L. and Charles Hostutler. Goldie was a loving daughter who had to quit school to help support her struggling family during depression times. Goldie later in life chose to go back to school to get her GED. She exceled as a student and was offered a job as a teacher's aide at the Muskingum County Adult Education Center upon her GED completion. Goldie loved the lord and was a Christian by faith. She was an avid reader, she loved to boat on the lake and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Beverly Cullen and Gloria Williams-Silvis (Rich), and son Rusty Davy (Teri). Goldie resided with her grandson Brady Williams (Robin) for the last 7 years of her life, there will be a void in their home and hearts without her. She will be missed by her granddaughter Nicole Cullen, grandsons Dustin Williams (Samantha), Mathew Williams (Patricia), Wesley Williams, Brian Davy, Eric Davy, Michael Davy, Colin Davy and Justin Davy. Goldie loved to read and sing to her great grandchildren, Mason Stacy, Korbin Williams, Addison Williams and Mena Williams, Gigi will be deeply missed by us all. There will be a private memorial service held for the immediate family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 15, 2019