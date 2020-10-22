1/1
Gordon C. Dickson
Gordon C. Dickson

Zanesville - Gordon C. Dickson, 87, of Zanesville, died at 10:29 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born February 6, 1933, in Zanesville, a son of the late Orris and Annette (Tusing) Dickson. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and retired from Armco Steel. He was a member of the Armco Veteran's Club, enjoyed his family, loved motorcycles, and flat track racing.

He is survived by a daughter, Kristie (Bill) Fiorella; a son, Jeffrey (Dianna) Dickson; and a grandson, Andrew Fiorella.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie (Hepler) Dickson whom he married October 19, 1958; three sisters, Elizabeth Clagget, Lucille Porter and Eligene Buchannan; and three brothers, Paul, William, and Robert Dickson.

A private family service will be held with burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 515 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
