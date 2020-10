Gordon C. DicksonZanesville - Gordon C. Dickson, 87, of Zanesville, died at 10:29 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born February 6, 1933, in Zanesville, a son of the late Orris and Annette (Tusing) Dickson. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and retired from Armco Steel. He was a member of the Armco Veteran's Club, enjoyed his family, loved motorcycles, and flat track racing.He is survived by a daughter, Kristie (Bill) Fiorella; a son, Jeffrey (Dianna) Dickson; and a grandson, Andrew Fiorella.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie (Hepler) Dickson whom he married October 19, 1958; three sisters, Elizabeth Clagget, Lucille Porter and Eligene Buchannan; and three brothers, Paul, William, and Robert Dickson.A private family service will be held with burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 515 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.