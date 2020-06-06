Gordon Lee Passwaters
Zanesville - Gordon Lee Passwaters, 84, of Zanesville passed Friday, June 5, 2020 at his Residence.
He was born on Thursday, January 30, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Elmer Passwaters Sr. and Mary Davies Passwaters.
Gordon graduated from Zanesville High School. He retired from Rockwell. He loved working outdoors; if the sun was up he was outside.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy D. Davis Passwaters; two children, Terry Passwaters and Jeff (Candy) Passwaters; a grandson Aaron Thompson; a great grandson, Luke Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Dwight Davis.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Passwaters Jr. and Dale Passwaters.
As per Gordon's wishes, a cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery to be held at a later date.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Gordon's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.