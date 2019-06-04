Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:45 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Coshocton
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Babcock


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Babcock Obituary
Grace Babcock

New Concord - Grace Helen Babcock, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on August 26, 1932 to the late Leslie and Martha (Skelley) Brill. On November 12, 1949, she married Dorsel Babcock, who passed away in 1983. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Otsego Grange. She loved to square dance and enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Bill) Green of Newcomerstown, Charles Babcock of New Concord, Bob (Sandy) Babcock of New Concord, Mike (Debbie) Babcock of New Concord and Brian (Debbie) of Adamsville; son-in-law, Randy Buchanan; 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Kay (Carl) Chrisman, Martha Babcock; brother-in-law, Charles (Mary Lou) Babcock and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Buchanan; brothers, Sylvester, Edward, William, Richard, Leslie and Robert Brill; sisters, Mary Margaret Wisecarver, Agatha Roahrig, Ada Collard and a great-grandson, Mitchell Russell.

Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm with a Wake service beginning at 7:45pm. A funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Church of Coshocton on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30am with Father Mark Ghiloni officiating. Burial will follow at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Church of Coshocton at 805 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now