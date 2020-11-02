Grace Ellen France
Rockledge, FL formerly of Zanesville - Grace Ellen France passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Sheila, on October 29, 2020, in Rockledge, Florida. She was a longtime resident of Zanesville, Ohio and had been living with her daughter in Florida for many years.
Grace is survived by her nine children Edward (Donna) L. France of Gahanna, Ohio, Ellen (Timothy Ross, Jr.) L. Heritage-Ross of Davenport, Iowa, John (Ratchnee) E. France of Rice, Texas, Timothy (Daphne) L. France of Coshocton, Ohio, James (Lisa) A. France of Gahanna, Ohio, Phillip (Lauren) L. France of Zanesville, Ohio, Lloyd (Erin) V. France of Zanesville, Ohio, Susan (Dean) E. Zimmer of Marietta, Ohio, and Sheila (Don) R. Burkhardt of Rockledge, Florida. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13+ great-grandchildren, and a brother Ronald Wilson.
Born Grace Ellen Wilson on July 2, 1926 to parents Victor and Verna (Corbin) Wilson. She was raised on her family's dairy farm in Zanesville and was the oldest of six children. Preceded her in death are her siblings David, Clyde, Ruth, Fred, and adopted siblings Bradley, and Elsie.
On June 18, 1950, Grace married Ray E. France at St. Luke American Lutheran Church in Zanesville, Ohio. After raising her nine children to school age, she herself returned to school earning a teaching degree from Ohio University. She taught elementary school for the Zanesville City School system for 14 years until her retirement in 1986.
Grace is remembered for her positive work ethic and generosity, lending her time to volunteer efforts. She enjoyed working in service in several ministries at St Luke's Lutheran Church for many years. In her younger years, she was active in the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, particularly with fund raising of which her rhubarb pie was popular. She loved researching her family genealogy and volunteered at the genealogy room at the John McIntire Library helping others do the same. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered in helping others learn to read. She may be best known for her love of quilting and her generosity in gifting quilts to family and friends. She was active in quilting for Lutheran World Relief and continued to contribute to this cause until her passing.
Grace will be missed and remembered for her kindness and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061 Baltimore, MD 21297-1061.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:45 A.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Gene Ferrell officiating.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:45 A.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Gene Ferrell officiating.
