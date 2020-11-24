1/1
Grace M. Raymond
1920 - 2020
Grace M. Raymond

Zanesville - Grace M Raymond, 100, of Zanesville, died 7:40 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville. She was born Friday, June 11, 1920, in Zanesville, the daughter of Herbert Mattingly and Hazel (Dempster) Mattingly.

Grace was a 1938 graduate of Lash High School and a 1939 graduate of Meredith Business College. She was a long time dedicated member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church where she was a 50 year member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Nicholas Women's Guild and Rosecrans Bingo Staff. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Knights of St. John's Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer with Good Samaritan Hospital. Grace was a tax preparer with H & R Block, owning her own office for over 20 years.

Grace is survived by four children: Mary Ann (Ron) Walker of Zanesville, Ellen (Ron) Staley of Herndon, VA, Barbara Davis of Zanesville, and Chris Raymond of Zanesville; one daughter-in-law: Becky Raymond of Canal Winchester; nine grandchildren: Sarah (Jessie) Aurant, Susan (Stewart) Stoll, Thomas Staley, Michael Bauer, Jennifer (Joe) Chatlos, Michelle (Shannon) Barner, Carolyn (Steve) VanPaepeghem, Janna (Tom) Pitcock and Samantha Davis and twenty two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband: Tom Raymond; two children: Emily Weaver and Martin Raymond; one great grandson: Wesley Chatlos and one sister: Jeanette Reese.

Private family burial will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Church Foundation, 935 East Main Street, Zanesville, OH 43701, in Grace's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
