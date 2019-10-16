Services
Grace Marion Friend


1931 - 2019
Grace Marion Friend Obituary
Grace Marion Friend

Zanesville - Grace Marion Friend, 88, of Zanesville, died at 6:32 A.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home. She was born July 5, 1931, in Brooklyn New York, a daughter of the late Captain Nels and Helene Sourhaug Helgesen. After graduating from Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, she assumed secretarial duties with the Columbia Broadcasting Company in New York City. After several years with CBS, she married Edgar V. Friend, Jr. and became a military wife, one of those special breeds of women who survived the frequent moves to distant posts, the low pay, the often squalid quarters, and being both mother and father to her children during prolonged separations from her husband (who was in the field training or off fighting a war in some godforsaken place).

The Army provided her with extensive travel within the U.S. as well as opportunities to live in Germany, Turkey, and Japan. While stationed in this country and in overseas areas she was continuously engaged as a volunteer with the school systems, the Girl Scouts, hospital support of the wounded, and various other activities in support of the military communities. Following her husband's retirement from the Army, she became an active real estate agent in New York State. She was involved with the Zanesville Welcome Wagon and Newcomers groups in addition to being an avid bridge player.

She is survived by her husband, Edgar V. Friend, Jr. whom she married June 10, 1951; two daughters, Kristine Dodson of Zanesville and Lori Friend of Gahanna; a son, Neil (Julie) Friend of Sandy Hook CT; four granddaughters, Brandi (Brian) Byers, Susan (Steven) Lopez, Nicole Leggett, and Rebecca Friend; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Captain Henry Helgesen.

No calling hours will be observed. A cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date at Irville Cemetery, Nashport. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the areas only crematory owned by funeral directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
