|
|
Grace Patterson
New Lexington, Ohio - Our Loving Mother, Grace Patterson, passed on February 15, 2019.
She was born January 1, 1926 in Midway, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Joseph and Hester Elizabeth Campbell Davis.
She was a homemaker and a loving, devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
She enjoyed line dancing, round dancing and square dancing at the Senior Center in Zanesville. She was Presbyterian by faith. She was a religion teacher, choir director and an Elder in the New Lexington Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna (Roger) Shahan of Pickerington; two sons, William (Beverly) Patterson of Rushville and Joseph (Patricia) Patterson of Lancaster; Eight grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Mendenhall of Columbus, Tracy Lovesy (Jay) of Kettering, OH, Robert (Beth) Shahan of Baltimore, Franci Patterson (Mary Slafkosky) of Muncie, IND, Britney (Mike) Baumhauer of Elyria, OH, Brooke (Tom) Stickel of Versailles, KY, Zack (Annie) Patterson of Houston, TX and Jenna (Danny) Steiner of Houston, TX.; 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Henry Patterson and both of her brothers, William Davis and Joseph Davis.
Friends may call from 4pm-7pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Charlotte O'Neil officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019