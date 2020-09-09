Gregory A. Laubert
Zanesville - Gregory A. Laubert, 60, of Zanesville, died at 1:48 P.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born May 15, 1960 in Berea, a son of the late James and Jean (Phillips) Laubert. He was a machinist and an avid fisherman who loved to garden and camp.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. (Dennis) Laubert whom he married April 7, 2003; three sons, Jeremy, Gregory, and Eric; two daughters, Heidi and Christina; three grandchildren, Kaylin, Paisley, and Jaxon; and a sister, Nancy.
A private family service will be held with burial at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating.
