Gregory Alan Williamson

Wintersville - Gregory Alan Williamson, 71, of Wintersville, OH formerly of Zanesville, OH passed away on September 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lancaster, OH on September, 30, 1948. Greg requested no calling hours or memorial service because he "was in a hurry to get to his Heavenly Home".

Greg was preceded in death by his parents C. Robert and Jacqueline McCleery Williamson; his wife Susan Greer Marks Williamson and his beloved son Robert James Williamson. He leaves his sister Nancy (David) Farrell of Orlando, FL; niece Maura (Evan) DeWandler; nephew Seth Farrell as well as grand nephews Flynn and Lucian DeWandler.

The family greatly appreciates the care and friendship given through the years by his friend David Morgan of Steubenville.

Greg served in the army during the Vietnam war and was an active member of Two Ridges Church.

Offer Condolences at www.shorac.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
