1/
Gregory Eugene (Greg) Goines
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory (Greg) Eugene Goines

Zanesville - Gregory (Greg) Eugene Goines departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020, due to a lengthy illness. Born January 10, 1953 to the late John S. and Gertrude (Anderson) Goines, Sr. Greg lived and raised his family in Hot Springs, AR before moving back to Zanesville. Greg was a Navy veteran and a truck driver by profession. Greg is survived by daughter, Bridget (Keesha) Akins of AZ, sons Gregory (Dee Dee) Goines, Jr. and William Watts I of Hot Springs, AR; Grandchildren, Rayven, Allison, and Allen Murphy; Gregory Goines III; Great Grandchildren, Zamir Govan and Ayden Murphy; Sisters, Diana Goines of Washington State and Esther Goines of Zanesville; Brother Charles (Elaine) Goines of Columbus; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Greg is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Charlene Watts of Hot Springs, AR; Father, John; Mother, Gertrude; Stepmother Hazel; Brothers Larry and John, Jr.; Stepbrother, Leonard; and Stepsister, Glenda. Cremation has been chosen and no memorial services will be observed. Leaf Crematory will be serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved