Gregory (Greg) Eugene Goines



Zanesville - Gregory (Greg) Eugene Goines departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020, due to a lengthy illness. Born January 10, 1953 to the late John S. and Gertrude (Anderson) Goines, Sr. Greg lived and raised his family in Hot Springs, AR before moving back to Zanesville. Greg was a Navy veteran and a truck driver by profession. Greg is survived by daughter, Bridget (Keesha) Akins of AZ, sons Gregory (Dee Dee) Goines, Jr. and William Watts I of Hot Springs, AR; Grandchildren, Rayven, Allison, and Allen Murphy; Gregory Goines III; Great Grandchildren, Zamir Govan and Ayden Murphy; Sisters, Diana Goines of Washington State and Esther Goines of Zanesville; Brother Charles (Elaine) Goines of Columbus; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Greg is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Charlene Watts of Hot Springs, AR; Father, John; Mother, Gertrude; Stepmother Hazel; Brothers Larry and John, Jr.; Stepbrother, Leonard; and Stepsister, Glenda. Cremation has been chosen and no memorial services will be observed. Leaf Crematory will be serving the family.









