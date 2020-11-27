Gregory N. Williams
Crooksville - Gregory Neal Williams (PigPen) of Crooksville, Ohio passed away on November 25th, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Greg was born on November 23rd,1969 in Zanesville, Ohio. He was an exceptional math teacher at Crooksville High School who was loved by his students and colleagues alike. Greg was a remarkable athlete and sports enthusiast. Though he played all sports equally well, his passion was football. Greg coached high school football and eventually served as Athletic Director for Crooksville Schools. Greg was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Blessed with three daughters, Greg shifted interests from football to girls' softball where he coached all three of his daughters and became a strong advocate for girls' athletics. Greg is survived by his three daughters, Ashlee (Jesse) Munyan, Alyson (Kyle Harkness) Williams, and Alanah Williams, all of Crooksville. He is survived by his parents, Bobi and Gene Harris and his father, Jeff Williams; his paternal grandmother, Martha (Hall) Williams; two brothers, Jeff (Will LaRiccia) Williams and David Williams; two half-sisters, Tara (Johnson) Melvin and Amy (Williams) Alberty; and three grandchildren, Grayson and Abriella Munyan and Scarlett Williams all of Crooksville. He is also survived by his former wife, Tina Williams. Greg is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Neal P. and Faye (Rodgers) Roberts and by paternal grandfather, James Williams, all of Crooksville. Due to the nature of Greg's passing, we have chosen not to have a public service at this time in hopes to help stop the spread of this virus and prevent a loss of other loved ones. We hope to have a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be used towards a college scholarship in Greg's name to continue his legacy at Crooksville Schools as well as a bench in remembrance of our dad. All donations can be mailed to Alanah Williams at 6180 Number Eight Hollow Road, New Lexington, Ohio, 437 64. Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville is proud to care for and serve the Williams family. Condolences can be expressed on our website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
