Guy Cloyd McConnell
Roseville - Guy Cloyd McConnell, formerly of Cambridge, Ohio, passed peacefully at his home in Roseville, Ohio, on May 29, 2020, at 6:05 a.m. He was born on December 11, 1934, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to James and Elsie McConnell, raised in Cannelville, Ohio, and graduated from Roseville High School in 1953. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Cleo (Pat) McGilton McConnell, sons Guy (Rick) (and his wife Leslie) McConnell and Terry McConnell, grandchildren Steven Scott McConnell, Daniele Elizabeth McConnell, and Ian Patrick McConnell, great granddaughter Charlotte Ann McConnell, brother Denny McConnell, sisters Elsie (Maisie) Wilson, Martha (Cookie) Cocherl, and Jeanne Beckholt, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Delmer McConnell and James McConnell, and sisters Connie Polanski, Alice Napora, and Linda LaRue. He was a long time member of Cannelville United Methodist Church, coached youth baseball for many years in Cambridge, and was a lifelong fan of several of Ohio's major sports teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital or Genesis Hospice Care of Zanesville, Ohio.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be accessed at www.sunsetparkersburg.com
Published in Times Recorder from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.