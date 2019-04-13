Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's Methodist Church
Roseville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Methodist Church
Roseville, OH
Roseville - Guy Hendrickson, 72 passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born January 13, 1947 in Muskingum County to the late Floyd and Thelma Short Hendrickson. Guy was a lifelong resident of Roseville, where he worked for many years for the former Cannon and Cannon Funeral Home and Ambulance service. He also worked for Leslie and Velma Cope for several years. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. Guy was a friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by two brothers: Steve (Geri) Hendrickson and Mark (Nancy) Hendrickson; a sister Beth (Bill) Anders; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother David Hendrickson.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 7PM Sunday, April 14 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, Roseville. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Monday, April 15 at the church with Pastor Jerry Sutton officiating. Burial to follow in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD is honored to serve the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 13, 2019
