Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan Gene Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan Gene Davis Obituary
Harlan Gene Davis

Zanesville - Harlan Gene Davis, 88 passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born October 9, 1931 in Massillon to the late Henry Kline and Gertrude Guinther Davis. Harlan was employed as a regional manager for Bob Evans Farms Sausage Division from 1961 to 1991. He was a member of Muskingum Church, past member of Richvale Grange and loved reading, fishing and farming. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954.

Surviving are his wife Marilyn Boney Davis, whom he married February 14, 1959; a son Jeffrey (Robin) Davis of Kennett Square, PA; two daughters: Jacqueline (Brandon) Kulik of Winslow, ME and Judy Smalley of Jersey Shore, PA; a brother Richard (Joan) Davis of Naperville, IL; a sister Jane (Harold) Krisher of Massillon, OH; five grandchildren: Vaughn McClelland, Jessica Kulik, Nathaniel Kulik, Morgan Davis and Austin Davis; and a great grandson Bryson McClelland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Church, 4545 Gorsuch Road, Nashport, OH 43830.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -