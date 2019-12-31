|
Harlan Gene Davis
Zanesville - Harlan Gene Davis, 88 passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born October 9, 1931 in Massillon to the late Henry Kline and Gertrude Guinther Davis. Harlan was employed as a regional manager for Bob Evans Farms Sausage Division from 1961 to 1991. He was a member of Muskingum Church, past member of Richvale Grange and loved reading, fishing and farming. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954.
Surviving are his wife Marilyn Boney Davis, whom he married February 14, 1959; a son Jeffrey (Robin) Davis of Kennett Square, PA; two daughters: Jacqueline (Brandon) Kulik of Winslow, ME and Judy Smalley of Jersey Shore, PA; a brother Richard (Joan) Davis of Naperville, IL; a sister Jane (Harold) Krisher of Massillon, OH; five grandchildren: Vaughn McClelland, Jessica Kulik, Nathaniel Kulik, Morgan Davis and Austin Davis; and a great grandson Bryson McClelland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Church, 4545 Gorsuch Road, Nashport, OH 43830.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD has the distinct honor of serving the family.
