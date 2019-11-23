|
Michael Lee Dutro
Duncan Falls - Michael Lee Dutro, 59, of Duncan Falls passed away after a brief illness on November 22, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Mike was born in Zanesville on May 29, 1960. He is the son of Clyde "Gene" Dutro of Zanesville and the late Vera Jean (McFerren) Dutro. He worked as a warehouse operator for Tree House in Lancaster. He was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching the Bengals, Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes but most especially he loved his family and grandchildren. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving for 14 years.
Mike is survived by his children, Ashley Dutro, Wesley Dutro and Brady (Jessica) Dutro; his grandchildren, Hunter Dutro, Emily Dutro and Payton Dutro; his three, Jeff (Mary Ann) Dutro, Joe Dutro and Marc (Susan) Dutro; his two aunts, Phyllis (Ron) Butler and Betty (Jim) Grosscup and the mother of his children, Carla (Farley) Arbuckle.
Visitations will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 1 pm on Tuesday. Pastor Karen Osborn will officiate the services. Full Military honors will be provided by George Selsam Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019