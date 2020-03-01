|
|
Harold A. "Buddy" Drake
McConnelsville - Harold A. "Buddy" Drake, 93, of McConnelsville passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Riverside Landing Nursing & Rehab. He was born December 17, 1926 in Morgan County to the late Albert E. Drake and Hazel Fuller Drake. Buddy was a farmer and was a member of the Morgan County Farm Bureau. He was an avid Ohio State University and Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Ann (Lester) Hurst of Roseville and brother Don E. (Linda) Drake of Malta. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. At Harold's request, a private family graveside service will be held and he will be laid to rest in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the M. & M. Fire Dept. & E.M.S. Miller-Huck Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020