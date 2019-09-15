|
Harold E. Israel
Zanesville - Harold E. Israel, 95, of Zanesville passed at 4:13 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare at Willow Haven Nursing Home.
He was born on May 1, 1924 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Charles M. and Grace Mock Israel.
Harold was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of VFW post 1058.
Harold was a devoted husband and loving father. He was also a WWII Army Veteran and a long time employee of Morris & Snyder a tire service company on Linden Ave. Even though he worked 72 hours a week (6 days a week) for a good part of his life, he somehow found the time to take care of his ailing son and meet his family's growing needs. He had a limited education and was even homeless for a time but this never deterred him from his priorities and was even the catalyst for meeting his true love Shirley and being a devoted father to his family. In his spare time, he loved working in the yard, nurturing newly planted trees and scrubs. He also loved going to antique car shows. He left a deep impression on his family and will sorely be missed.
He is survived by a brother, Ralph Israel; a son Marc D. (Debbie) Israel; a daughter Myrna K. (Blaine)Jacox; three grandchildren Renee (Michael) Smith; Jason (Allison) Cooper and Maryrose Israel; five great grandchildren Connor, Abigail & Paige Smith, Augusta & Abram Cooper and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Israel; a son, Brian Eugene Israel , two brothers Walter Lee Israel and Charles Israel ; two sisters Eileen Conner and Sandra Smythe.
Friends may call 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 116 N 7th St. with Rev. Mark Combs officiating. Burial military honors will conclude at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Harold's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 15, 2019