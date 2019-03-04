|
Harold E. Loomis
Zanesville - Harold E. Loomis 87 of Zanesville formerly of Crooksville passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at The Oaks at Northpointe.
Harold was born in Crooksville on April 14, 1931 to the late Victor and Bessie Woods. He retired from General Electric where he was a fork lift operator and enjoyed talking on his C.B. where his handle was "Winemaker", watching Nascar, and Driving to Wheeling to the Casino. He was a member of the American Legion, and VFW Honor Gaurd. Harold proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Mike) Falls, a sister Carol Irvin, two grandchildren Brian Falls and Lucy Falls, a special friend Shirley Taylor, a sister in law Mary Lou Loomis, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Ritchey Loomis whom he married August 24, 1957 and she passed away on April 2, 1987 , two brothers John Loomis and Don Loomis, two sisters Burnette Denny and Helen Taylor, half-brother Dick Allberry, and two half-sisters Betty Eastman and Doris Metzger.
Calling hours will be on Monday March 4 from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday in The Snouffer Chapel. Burial with Full military honors will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 4, 2019