Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Harney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Harney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Harney Obituary
Harold Harney

Roseville - Harold C. Harney, 82 of Roseville, passed away January 26, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

He was born December 14, 1937 in Ashland, Mississippi, son of the late, Carl Harney and Minnie Webb Harney. He worked for the Zanesville Times Recorder and was a member of the Ebenezer Church, Roseville, OH.

He is survived by his sons, Jim (Penny) Harney, Erick (Missy) Harney; daughters, Carla (Kevin) Bonifield, Pamela (Mark) Bonifield; grandchildren, Mellissa Wolfe, Erica Harney, Jessica Shifflet, Shawn Bonifield, Stacie Simpson, Daniel Harney, Anthony Bonifield; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Harney; brother Larry Harney; sister Flossie Lowe; granddaughter Kristina Harney.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday January 29, 2020, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Roseville, OH.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now