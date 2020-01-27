|
Harold Harney
Roseville - Harold C. Harney, 82 of Roseville, passed away January 26, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.
He was born December 14, 1937 in Ashland, Mississippi, son of the late, Carl Harney and Minnie Webb Harney. He worked for the Zanesville Times Recorder and was a member of the Ebenezer Church, Roseville, OH.
He is survived by his sons, Jim (Penny) Harney, Erick (Missy) Harney; daughters, Carla (Kevin) Bonifield, Pamela (Mark) Bonifield; grandchildren, Mellissa Wolfe, Erica Harney, Jessica Shifflet, Shawn Bonifield, Stacie Simpson, Daniel Harney, Anthony Bonifield; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Harney; brother Larry Harney; sister Flossie Lowe; granddaughter Kristina Harney.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday January 29, 2020, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Roseville, OH.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020