Harold J. (Butch) Palmer
Harold J. (Butch) Palmer, who was currently living in Powell, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday July 24, 2020. Most of his life was spent in Zanesville, Ohio where he and his wife Mary owned Darrow Personal Associates for 25 years. He was born in Akron, Ohio on March 14, 1944 to George M. and Nellie (Whitlatch) Palmer II both deceased. As are his brother Robert E. (Bob) Palmer, his sister Billie Von Leger, and step-father Emil Dolney. He is survived by two daughters, Leigh Ann (Frank) Schmitz and Bethany (Ollie) Alldritt; four grandchildren William Sims, Lyndsay Bown, Sophie and Dane Alldritt. Also surviving his brother George M. (Midge) Palmer III, sister-in-law Marty Palmer, brother-in-law Jim Leger and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Palmer was a 1962 graduate of Cambridge High School and a US Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
No services will be held at this time. Interment will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that charitable contributions be made to one of the following organizations: 1) Wounded Warrior
; or 2) FISHERS ALZHEIMER'S RESEARCH FOUNDATION.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com