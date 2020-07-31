1/1
Harold J. (Butch) Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold J. (Butch) Palmer

Harold J. (Butch) Palmer, who was currently living in Powell, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday July 24, 2020. Most of his life was spent in Zanesville, Ohio where he and his wife Mary owned Darrow Personal Associates for 25 years. He was born in Akron, Ohio on March 14, 1944 to George M. and Nellie (Whitlatch) Palmer II both deceased. As are his brother Robert E. (Bob) Palmer, his sister Billie Von Leger, and step-father Emil Dolney. He is survived by two daughters, Leigh Ann (Frank) Schmitz and Bethany (Ollie) Alldritt; four grandchildren William Sims, Lyndsay Bown, Sophie and Dane Alldritt. Also surviving his brother George M. (Midge) Palmer III, sister-in-law Marty Palmer, brother-in-law Jim Leger and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Palmer was a 1962 graduate of Cambridge High School and a US Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

No services will be held at this time. Interment will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that charitable contributions be made to one of the following organizations: 1) Wounded Warrior; or 2) FISHERS ALZHEIMER'S RESEARCH FOUNDATION.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thorn-Black Funeral Home Cambridge - Cambridge
139 S 9th St.
Cambridge, OH 43725
(740) 439-1365
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thorn-Black Funeral Home Cambridge - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved