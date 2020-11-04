Harold "Butch" M. West Jr.
Zanesville - Harold "Butch" Martin West Jr., 77, of Zanesville passed at 10:05 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Genesis Healthcare Hospice. He was born on Saturday, September 11, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Harold Martin West Sr. and Lena Secrest West.
Harold graduated from Adamsville High School and then studied diesel mechanics. He retired from Luburgh, Inc. Harold was a member of the Old Trail Hunt Club and a social member at the VFW. He enjoyed spending time on his farm.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Haren West; two daughters, Kristi (Eric) Denny and Kati (Brian) Klinehoffer; four grandchildren Koy and Kale Denny and Luke and Kyle Klinehoffer; two brothers, Thomas L. (Hilda) West and Richard E. (Diane) West; close friend and neighbor of 54 years, Ruth Lowther; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hogue officiating with burial to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made in Harold's name to Genesis Hospice. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Harold's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
