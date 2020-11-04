1/1
Harold M. "Butch" West Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Butch" M. West Jr.

Zanesville - Harold "Butch" Martin West Jr., 77, of Zanesville passed at 10:05 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Genesis Healthcare Hospice. He was born on Saturday, September 11, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Harold Martin West Sr. and Lena Secrest West.

Harold graduated from Adamsville High School and then studied diesel mechanics. He retired from Luburgh, Inc. Harold was a member of the Old Trail Hunt Club and a social member at the VFW. He enjoyed spending time on his farm.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Haren West; two daughters, Kristi (Eric) Denny and Kati (Brian) Klinehoffer; four grandchildren Koy and Kale Denny and Luke and Kyle Klinehoffer; two brothers, Thomas L. (Hilda) West and Richard E. (Diane) West; close friend and neighbor of 54 years, Ruth Lowther; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hogue officiating with burial to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made in Harold's name to Genesis Hospice. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Harold's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved