Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
6690 Rose Hill Rd
Roseville, OH
Harold Merola Sr.


1937 - 2020
Harold Merola Sr.

Duncan Falls -

Harold D. Merola Sr., 83 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at home April 8, 2020.

He was born March 22, 1937 in Zanesville, son of the late, Robert Merola and Jennie Gatten Hook. He worked for Burnham Foundry for thirty-three years where he retired in 1999. Harold loved camping with his family and especially spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Erwin Merola; children, Angela (Jeff) Fuller, Amy (Jamey) Krouskoupf, Jake Merola, Tina Campbell; sister Elizabeth Miller; grandchildren, Chase Fuller, Molly Fuller, Macy Krouskoupf, Miley Krouskoupf.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Doreen Wise; grandmother Ethel Jones.

Due to current restrictions under state guidelines graveside services will take place 1:30 PM Saturday April 11, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Melissa Wood officiating.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family asks for friends to sign the online guestbook or to leave a note of condolence at www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
