Harold Penley
Dresden - Harold D. Penley, 61, of Dresden passed away on October 24, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. He was born on August 25, 1958 in Richlands, VA to the late Ervin R. and Beulah (Thomas) Penley, Sr.
He is survived by his children, Krystal Rine, Curtis (Kara) Steele, Andrew and Christopher (Felisha) Wolford; significant other, Wanda Wolford; grandchildren, Anthony Mitchell, Jaxson and Hailey Steele, Kylar, Victoria, Falon, Cydnee and Camdyn Wolford; brothers, Stanley (Donna) and Benny (Linda) Penley; sisters, Hattie (Nile) Fields and Eura Boyd; sister-in-law, Brenda and Deborah Penley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooklynn Mitchell; brothers, Pete, Don, Jimmy and Ervin "Bud" Penley; sisters, Ella "Sis" Short and Alma Lowe.
No public services will be held at this time.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019