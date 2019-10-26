Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Penley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Penley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Penley Obituary
Harold Penley

Dresden - Harold D. Penley, 61, of Dresden passed away on October 24, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. He was born on August 25, 1958 in Richlands, VA to the late Ervin R. and Beulah (Thomas) Penley, Sr.

He is survived by his children, Krystal Rine, Curtis (Kara) Steele, Andrew and Christopher (Felisha) Wolford; significant other, Wanda Wolford; grandchildren, Anthony Mitchell, Jaxson and Hailey Steele, Kylar, Victoria, Falon, Cydnee and Camdyn Wolford; brothers, Stanley (Donna) and Benny (Linda) Penley; sisters, Hattie (Nile) Fields and Eura Boyd; sister-in-law, Brenda and Deborah Penley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooklynn Mitchell; brothers, Pete, Don, Jimmy and Ervin "Bud" Penley; sisters, Ella "Sis" Short and Alma Lowe.

No public services will be held at this time.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now