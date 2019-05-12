|
|
Harold Russell
Zanesville - Harold Lee Russell, 95, of Gratiot, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born July 14, 1923 to the late William and Nellie (Dixon) Russell. In addition to his parents, Harold is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen E. (Bichard) Russell; an older brother; and three older sisters.
Harold leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Nancy Phillis, and Timothy Russell; grandchildren, Jennifer Russell, Jody Russell, Samantha (Frank) Webb, Morgan (Ray) Adams, Timothy (Crystal) Russell, and Richard Hydell; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Virginia Bichard; his canine companion, Greta; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Harold severed in the United States Army as a firefighter in WWII. Harold then went on to work for many years as a service man for Columbia Gas. In his free time, you could find Harold with his pipe, and a good piece of cake. He loved spending time with his people. Harold was a guest commentator for the Daily Jeffersonian for a short time, and was known for his writings. Above all else, Harold was known to have an intense love for his savior, Jesus Christ. He will be missed by many. Per Harold's wishes, cremation has been chosen. An open house and celebration of life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a memorial service in Harold's honor to follow at 6 p.m., at the Hopewell Free Methodist Church, 9515 West Pike, in Hopewell, Ohio. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 12, 2019