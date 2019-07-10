Harold V. Alfman, known to his friends as "Butch," passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 69.

He was born March 30, 1950, the son of the late Irene and Harvey Alfman.

Butch was a very devoted member of the McLuney Wesleyan Church in Crooksville.

He was a decorated Vietnam veteran, serving from September 1969 to June 1971. During combat, Butch received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and Butch was given the designation of expert in the Rifle M-16, M-60 MG and Pistol 45 Cal.

Butch was the founder of Alfman Logging LLC ,which he started in 1973. When he retired because of sickness he turned the business over to his two sons. Butch was known for his fierce love for his family, friends and farming. He knew every cow by name, and they all came running when he called "his girls" to the barn.

His best days were spent in the summer mowing hay and riding tractors. He would make nightly rounds on the farm to check in at each house to make sure everyone all got their jobs done for the day and see who had the best dinner.

Butch was a longtime sports fan, he always enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Butch was an incredibly avid deer hunter and fisherman and he was lucky enough to proudly instill in his family a love for the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending his free time watching John Wayne movies and the television show, Blue Bloods.

Butch will be missed daily by his wife of 47 1/2 years, Jeannette Alfman; his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Karman Alfman and Jeff and Kerri Alfman; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norma and Joe Perani; his sister, Mary Curmode; his brother, Gene Alfman; his grandchildren, Ashley and Zack Hill, Chase and Lauren Alfman, Chloe Alfman, Ethan Alfman and Ryan Wycinski; his great-grandchildren, Ryker Hill and Raegan Hill; his special friends, Chuck Owens, Tony Reichley, Logan Goins, Mark Lipps and Bill Leroy; and his four-legged fur kids, Junior, Rascal, Sissy and Brock.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean Alfman, Junior Alfman, Judy McCarty; his brothers-in-law, Paul Curmode and Earl Lipps; and his father-in-law, Cedric Lipps.

Butch would want everyone to know TRUMP 2020 and that the Browns are going to win the Superbowl!

Friends and family are invited to visit 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville.

Public funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Wallace and Pastor John Jividen officiating.

Butch will be buried in Iliff Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered. Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019