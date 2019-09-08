Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Harold W. Miles


1931 - 2019
Harold W. Miles Obituary
Harold W. Miles

Zanesville - Harold William Miles, 88 passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born September 3, 1931 in Zanesville to the late Collie and Helen Messenger Miles. Harold was a local entrepreneur having owned Miles Real Estate Service Inc., established in 1967; Miles Construction Company and was the owner of Ebenezer's Barn at the Airport exit, selling baskets and pottery. He was a former bailiff for Judge Howard Zwelling, working for the municipal and common pleas courts. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, DAV, VFW #1058, and a previous member of Jaycees, Zanesville Sertoma, Zanesville Country Club, Board of Directors at the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Ohio Bailiff and Court Officer Association and past president of the Zanesville Board of Realtors. Harold attended Missouri State College and the Ohio State University. He proudly served our country and protected our freedom during the Korean War in the Air Force. He spent eleven months on the 38th Parallel and then was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base for three years in Washington, DC.

He is survived by his wife Anita Bumbaugh Miles; a son Doug Miles; a daughter Alanna Porter; a granddaughter Carly Miles; a brother Joseph Miles and a sister Donna Kay Macola.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Ann Pappas and a brother Robert Miles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 715 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Friends may call from 5 to 8PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 with Rev. Mark Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with Military honors conducted by the American Legion and VFW.

To send a note of condolence go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
