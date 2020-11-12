Harriet Elise Eveland
Columbus - Harriet Elise Eveland, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 3, 2020, at Violet Springs Health Campus, after battling cancer for the second time. Harriet was born September 8, 1950, to the late Joseph and Sue (Stephenson) Eveland in Zanesville, Ohio and grew up in Crooksville, Ohio. She traveled worldwide, was a member of the Reynoldsburg Senior Citizens, Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and Telephone Pioneers of America. Harriet assisted in putting together activities at church and with the Senior Citizens. She absolutely loved family gatherings, and was a wonderful crafter. Harriet worked at AT&T in Chicago for 30 years then retired and returned to Columbus, Ohio. From there she worked at Mount Carmel East Hospital and Alliance Data until her full retirement.
Harriet is survived by her twin sister, Hannah (Daniel) Phillips; nieces, Brittany (Timothy) Smith and Morgan Phillips; great-nephews, Gavin and Lucas Smith; aunt, Nadine Devoll; cousins, Cathy (Rick) Pevey and Linda Fox.
The family would like to thank Violet Springs Health Care Facility and Capital City Hospice for taking such great care of Harriet. A memorial service will be held for
immediate family only due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's memory to Capital City Hospice or to the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church.
Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
