|
|
Harriett Marie Densmore
Crooksville - At 9:10 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, a beautiful soul went flying to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and to her beloved family and friends who awaited her.
Harriett Marie Weiner Harbaugh Densmore, 94 years, 4 months and 8 days died with her loving husband by her side at The Oaks at Bethesda Skilled Nursing Facility in Zanesville after a brief illness.
She was born Monday, October 12, 1925 in SanToy, Ohio, the fifth child of the late George A. and Harriett (nee: Redfern) Weiner. She grew up in Sayre where she attended Sayre School through the 8th grade, then graduated from McLuney High School in 1944. In 1946, she married Bernard D. Harbaugh and the couple became the parents of five children known as the 5 Ds. After Bernard's death in 1971, she married James A. Densmore on December 20, 1975. Harriett's life was full of so many experiences such as, work, fun, her Catholic faith and her entire family to whom she was fiercely loyal making her the true matriarch of the Weiner clan. She was famous for her world-renowned pies, so much so that her last donated pie sold for nearly one hundred dollars. But all types of cooking, baking and canning was her forte. Also, Harriett's working history was quite diverse also. She was a former employee of the Hull Pottery in Crooksville, worked in the office at McGraw-Edison in Zanesville, was a custodian of the labs at the Cesco Plant of Ferro Corporation, custodian for Church of The Atonement where she cared for the church, social hall and rectory in Crooksville. Harriett was blessed to have the opportunity to care for and mother many priests over the years. She was very proud of preparing and serving Bishop Edward J. Herrmann and many priests in the 1980's at the Rectory of Atonement. She was a Stanley Home Products representative as well as a receptionist for JoPa School of Dance in New Lexington. Her last job was over 20 years of employment with Hallmark cards, placing their cards in several local businesses, retiring at the age of 80. At her church, Harriett served as choir director, social-fundraiser committee chairman, festival chairman, May Crowning director, sacristan, Mercy meal chairman and St. Joseph Cemetery Board. Outside her work in the church, Harriett dedicated her limited time to many civic organizations, including the Perry County Board of Elections, the Crooksville American Legion Post 222 Auxiliary and she was grateful to be awarded her 40-year pin for her service on the Good Samaritan Charity Circle.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband of 44 years, James A. Densmore; her children, Diane and John Rodgers, David and Mary Harbaugh, Donald Harbaugh, Dorothy Goebel, Debbie and Tim McLain; her grandchildren, Venus (Emanuel) Morrison, Angela Harbaugh, Michelle (Michael) Seese, Jennifer Harbaugh, Megan (Josh) Durst, Scott (Tess) McLain, Sarah (Matt) Cummings, Anna Harbaugh, Amy (Gregg) Hanner and Julie Goebel; her great grandchildren, Patrick and Justine Morrison, Brittany and Tyler Evans, Zachary Seese, Catherine Nicole and Julia Oakley, Logan and Addison Durst, Abigail McLain, Charlie and Calvin Cummings, Cody (Angel) Harkless and Shane Harkless; great great-grandchildren, Hayden Linihan, Ava Denson (and new one on the way), Landon, Ava and Chloe Harkless and many nieces and nephews plus the Densmore family and her neurotic feline, Kit-Kat.
Welcoming Harriett into Sweet Eternity, in addition to her parents, is her first husband, Bernard David Harbaugh who died January 17, 1971; her beloved siblings, Fred (Julia) Weiner, George Weiner, Dorothy (Ronald) Kent, Lawrence (Maxine) Weiner and Irene (Edward) Harbaugh; her son-in-law, Pat Goebel; her dearly loved niece, Patricia McTeague and nephew, Paul Weiner, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Francis and Mabel Densmore and many other family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received 12 noon-8:00 PM, Monday, February 24 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM. The Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25 at Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, 300 Winter St., Crooksville with Father Michael Hartge as Celebrant. Harriett will be laid to rest next to Bernard at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery south of Crooksville.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
To send a sympathy floral arrangement, visit the floral section of our website.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020