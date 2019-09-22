Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
More Obituaries for Harriette Ponchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriette Fern Ponchak


1932 - 2019
Harriette Fern Ponchak Obituary
Harriette Fern Ponchak

McConnelsville - Harriette Fern Ponchak, 87, of McConnelsville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019. Harriette was born August 7, 1932 in Zanesville to the late Osa Scott Hooper and Cordelia Ethel Kidd Hooper. She was a charter member of Neely's OCCL Club, St. James Catholic Church Women's Club and an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Morgan Raider fan. Harriette is survived by her proudest accomplishments; her children, Gary (Judi) Ponchak, Teresa (Judy Williams) Ponchak, Dennis (Dolly Brumage) Ponchak, Alan (Brenda) Ponchak, Dean (Jennifer) Ponchak and Mark (Nick Jenior) Ponchak. The branches of Harriette's family tree reach wide to many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, George William "Bill" Ponchak, brother Rodney Hooper and sister Helen Hope Hupp. Family and friends may honor Harriette's life Sunday, September 22, 2019 from !:00- 3:00 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Father Tim Kozak officiating. Following the service, Harriette will be laid to rest at the Meigsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the M & M Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County 4-H Committee, St. James Catholic Church or Morgan Athletic Boosters Building Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 22, 2019
