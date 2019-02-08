Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God Saints of Christ
516 Cliffwood Ave.
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God Saints of Christ
516 Cliffwood Ave.
Harry Garland, Jr.

Zanesville - Harry Lee Garland, Jr., 60, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. You may call on the family Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of God Saints of Christ, 516 Cliffwood Ave. Burial will take place Monday, February 11, 2019 in Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. Evangelist Norris officiating. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019
