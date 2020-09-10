1/1
Harry Gibbs Jr.
Harry Gibbs, Jr

Crooksville - Harry S. Gibbs Jr, 90, of Deavertown (Crooksville), passed away peacefully, Thursday September 10, 2020 with his loving wife, Betty by his side. He was born on May 23, 1930 in Deavertown, to the late Edna (Tysinger) Gibbs and Harry Gibbs Sr. Harry married the love of his life, Betty (Wheeler) Gibbs on June 14, 1949 in Russell, Kentucky. He enlisted with the United States Army in February 1952 and proudly defended our country during the Korean War while stationed in Puson, Korea. Harry was a former employee of Ferro Alloy, worked in the oil fields and was a police officer for the Village of Roseville in the 1960's. He was a member of the Deavertown United Methodist Church, Crooksville Peerless Lodge 591, lifetime member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 and the Crooksville American Legion Post 222. Harry loved working on the farm, vacationing on the beach, spending time with family and his favorite fur companion, "White Cat." He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty L. Gibbs; daughter, Lori (Terry) Swackhammer of Deavertown; son, Harry Daniel (Susie) Gibbs of Deavertown; grandchildren, Daniel Gibbs of Corning, Angela (John) Post of Corning, Megan (John) Wilson of Cumberland; 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Christopher Piccone and Ashley Piccone; sisters, Helen Pletcher, Mable Sidwell, Gladys Bush and Mildred McHenry; a brother, Harold Gibbs. Calling hours will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm with Masonic Services presented at 7:30pm by Peerless Lodge 591. Funeral services will follow at 1pm on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor John Sowers officiating. Burial will conclude in Deavertown United Methodist Cemetery with military honors. You may send a note of support or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
