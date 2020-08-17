Harry H. "Buddy" KrouskoupfNew Straitsville - Harry H. "Buddy" Krouskoupf IV, 27 of New Straitsville, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on August 15, 2020.Buddy was born on April 24, 1993 in Zanesville. He is the son of Sandy (Kenny) Harper and Harry H. "Bud" Krouskoupf III. He was a 2012 graduate of Maysville High School and Mid-East Career and Technology Center. He worked for Anchor Hocking Glassware as a machine repairman apprentice.Buddy was a beautiful soul with a magnetic smile that nearly nothing could wipe off his face. The love he had for his children had no limits and with them is where his time was best spent enjoying the outdoors. Buddy enjoyed fishing, mudding, motorcycle and atv riding and made sure his children were always involved.In addition to his parents, Buddy is survived by his fiancée, Sadie Davis; his daughter, Makenly Davis; his two sons, Mackson and Maveric Krouskoupf; his sisters, Ashley Sode and Kallie Krouskoupf; his paternal grandparents, Harry H. (Sue) Krouskoupf Jr. and Cindy (Leonard Cooper) Newland; several aunts and uncles, his nieces and nephews, Kam, Kruz, Kai, Kolbi; a special childhood friend Marianne Arnold and his two dogs, Siri and Zane.Buddy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gary and Sherry West.Visitations will be 3 to 6 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A caring cremation will follow.A memorial motorcycle ride will begin at 6pm from the funeral home to Road Dogs Tavern on Ridge Avenue, Zanesville, where there will be a celebration of Buddy's life.Our time earthside with you was cut too short, but not a moment will go by without that smile of yours etched into our memory. Rest in paradise, Buddy. It's not goodbye, but we'll see you later and love you forever.