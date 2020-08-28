Harry Hartman
Zanesville - Harry "Wayne" Hartman, 73, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at his earthly home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 28, 2020. Transitioning from his earthly home into the arms of our Almighty Father where he is fully healed in the presence of Jesus.
The youngest of 11 children, he is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Clarice Trout Hartman. Sisters, Frieda Woodard, Ruth Gable, Beulah Durst, and Donna Durst, and a brother, Sonny Hartman.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. His next calling came to serve his local community with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Department where he retired as Lieutenant after 30 years of law enforcement service. He was also a volunteer member of the Harrison Township Fire Department.
During his journey through life, he never met a stranger and was a friend to all, many lasting his entire lifetime.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gladys Hampp Hartman; a son Chuck (Lisa) Elson; two daughters, Melissa (George) Glass and Ashley (Tim) Pennybaker; five grandchildren, Madison and Logan Elson, Emilie and Gaige Glass, and Lindsey "Gracie" Pennybaker all residing on Angel Acres in Zanesville, Ohio.
He is also survived by the mother of his children, Linda Thompson; two daughters, Lori Hartman and Jessica (Paulie) Brandom; a grandson Timothy and a granddaughter Alexis all of Philo, Ohio.
Also survived by his childhood and lifetime partners in all kinds of adventures Polly Lutz, Matt Lutz and family, and Butch Durst. Sisters Mary Lou Coen, Wava Shuster, and Bib Frazier; brothers, Carl Hartman, Dan Hartman and families.
A funeral procession led by the Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and the Sheriff's Department will leave the funeral home at 10:45 A.M. going to Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery where graveside service with Military Honors will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. The family asks that those attending the service observe the social distancing protocol at the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Genesis Hospice for the loving care they provided. Memorial contributions to Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701 can be made in Wayne's honor.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Wayne's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.